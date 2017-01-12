Another Missed Opportunity By The Gol...

Another Missed Opportunity By The Gold Majors

Despite gold juniors having 50% off sales tags in December, the gold majors did not step up to the plate to do some bidding. Investors on the other hand were accumulating profitable gold juniors and mid-tier producers, and are now being rewarded for sticking their neck out.

