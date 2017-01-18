Anglo Shortlists Bidders for Some South African Coal Mines an hour ago

Anglo American Plc has shortlisted groups led by some of South Africa's most prominent black businessmen as bidders for several of its South African coal mines as it focuses on diamonds, platinum and copper, two people familiar with the discussions said. Groups selected by Anglo include companies led by Mike Teke, president of South Africa's Chamber of Mines; Phuthuma Nhleko, chairman of the Phembani Group and head of Africa's biggest mobile phone company MTN Group Ltd.; and Sandile Zungu, executive chairman of Zungu Investments, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the information is not public.

