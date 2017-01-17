Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM) Director ...

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM) Director Sells C$34,438.00 in Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 25,700 shares of Almaden Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.34, for a total transaction of C$34,438.00.

