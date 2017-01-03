Alcoa to close Suralco alumina refine...

Alcoa to close Suralco alumina refinery, book $121M in combined Q4 charges

Alcoa says it expects to permanently close its Suralco alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname, which have been fully curtailed since November 2015. Alcoa says it will record $90M in related restructuring charges during Q4, plus a $31M charge to impair gas exploration assets in Western Australia; it estimates the combined impact of the charges at $0.66/share.

