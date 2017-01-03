Alcoa to close Suralco alumina refinery, book $121M in combined Q4 charges
Alcoa says it expects to permanently close its Suralco alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname, which have been fully curtailed since November 2015. Alcoa says it will record $90M in related restructuring charges during Q4, plus a $31M charge to impair gas exploration assets in Western Australia; it estimates the combined impact of the charges at $0.66/share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC