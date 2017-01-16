Acacia Jumps in London on Talks for $4 Billion Endeavour Merger 39 minutes ago

Acacia Mining Plc jumped in London trading after the gold miner confirmed it is in early-stage talks with rival Africa-focused producer Endeavour Mining Corp. about a possible merger of the two companies which have a combined value of about $4 billion. Acacia, which mines the precious metal in Tanzania, jumped as much as 7.7 percent to the highest since Nov. 21. The stock traded at 435.1 pence a share at 8:54 a.m. in London, giving it a market value of about $2.1 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.