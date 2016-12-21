-a -6 Trends in Gold Price

Gold for immediate delivery closed at $1,150.90 per troy ounce on the London Bullion Market on Dec. 30, up $13.2 per troy ounce or plus 1.15% from the previous close. Over the last five trading days of 2016, week 52, gold increased $28.10 per troy ounce or up 2.5%: The last series of gold prices on the LBM marked a trend reversal after a terrible November when gold fell by 9.23% or down $120 per troy ounce.

