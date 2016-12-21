UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21
Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,043.96 points on Tuesday, helped by gains in Carnival and strength in the banking sector as Lloyds rose after a deal to buy a credit card business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC