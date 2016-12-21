UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch o...

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

Wednesday Dec 21

Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,043.96 points on Tuesday, helped by gains in Carnival and strength in the banking sector as Lloyds rose after a deal to buy a credit card business.

