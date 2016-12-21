UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 20
Dec 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 7,017.16 points after a choppy session on Monday, led higher by a rise among more defensive stocks, including pharma firms such as Hikma and Mediclinic, as well as Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever as investors took profits in banking stocks.
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
