Telekom Austria AG (TKAGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company's fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC