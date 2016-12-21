Tata Sons slaps legal notice on Cyrus Mistry for breaching confidentiality
Tata Sons, the promoter Tata Group company, has slapped its ex-Chairman Cyrus Mistry with a legal notice on Tuesday. Mistry has been served a legal notice for an alleged breach of confidentiality by making sensitive and confidential documents about the company public, PTI said in an alert.
