Steve Gibbs, longtime owner of The Art Spirit Gallery in Coeur...
Art Spirit Gallery owner Steve Gibbs, center, shares a laugh with John Thamm, left, and Mark Johnstone during an art opening at the gallery in Coeur d'Alene on Friday, Sept., 9, 2016. Gibbs died Saturday at the age of 64. Steve Gibbs, longtime owner of The Art Spirit Gallery in downtown Coeur d'Alene, died Saturday afternoon.
