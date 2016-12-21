Restructuring the shaft of shame

Rubicon Minerals was granted a sanction order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Dec. 8, to approve the Toronto-based mine developer's refinancing and restructuring plan for its Phoenix Gold project near Red Lake. In November, Rubicon closed a $45 million financing deal, which is earmarked to pay down part of the debt owed to CPPIB Credit Investments, the top-ranked secured creditor; to pay for an exploration program at the Phoenix Gold Project, and for general working purposes.

