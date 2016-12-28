Posco (PKX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Since the release of third-quarter 2016 results, POSCO's American Depository Receipt underperformed the Zacks categorized Steel Producers industry. Also, the company is exposed to risks from higher costs and expenses, industry rivalry, huge debt level, geopolitical issues and foreign currency fluctuations.
