'Outrageous': Coal mine gets expansion nod despite secret, incomplete studies

The Baird government has approved the expansion of the most aggressive coal mine in the Special Areas of Greater Sydney's catchment despite not knowing the compounding impact it will have on water supplies. South32 won approval for two more 305 metre-wide longwalls at its Dendrobium mine, extracting coal from underneath the Metropolitan Special Area which was create to protect the waters of the Avon, Cataract, Cordeaux and Nepean reservoirs.

