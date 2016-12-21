Nusli Wadia files defamation case against Tata Sons, Ratan Tata

Business tycoon Nusli Wadia, the former independent director on the board of three Tata Group companies, on Friday filed defamation case against Tata Sons and Ratan Tata, just hours Tata Motors shareholders voted in favour of his removal as the post. This comes two days after the Tata Steel members voted by 90.80 percent in favour of a resolution to remove Wadia from the office of the director of the company, with immediate effect.

