Nusli Wadia files defamation case aga...

Nusli Wadia files defamation case against Tata Sons, Ratan Tata

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Indian Express

Business tycoon Nusli Wadia, the former independent director on the board of three Tata Group companies, on Friday filed defamation case against Tata Sons and Ratan Tata, just hours Tata Motors shareholders voted in favour of his removal as the post. This comes two days after the Tata Steel members voted by 90.80 percent in favour of a resolution to remove Wadia from the office of the director of the company, with immediate effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No pay raises for Arch bosses Dec 20 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec 19 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec 11 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
News Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12) Oct '16 Rdja 3
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC