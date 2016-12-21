Livingston officials, Waste Managemen...

Livingston officials, Waste Management set up relief fund for flood victims

Livingston Parish officials together with Waste Management have created a relief fund for flood victims and will begin accepting applications in 2017. The Livingston Rises Fund , with $200,000 donated by Waste Management, will be disbursed in grants of up to $2,000 for parish residents struggling to meet basic needs like shelter, clothing and transportation as well as home cleanup and repairs, Parish President Layton Ricks said.

Chicago, IL

