Is Hecla Mining Primed For More Gains?
Hecla Mining investors can expect the company to deliver more upside in 2017 even after strong gains this year due to its low costs and better pricing. Hecla's high-grade assets will ensure that the company keeps its costs low, while an increase in the silver deficit will lead to a 9% increase in prices next year.
