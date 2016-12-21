How to Invest in Gold in -a -7 Part 4

After a terrible pre-Christmas week in which gold lost 0.58%, or $6.6 per troy ounce, on the London Bullion Market, the precious metal for immediate delivery is showing some signs of recovery this week. from $1,137.60 per troy ounce on Dec. 19 to $1,131.00 per troy ounce on Dec. 23. Today, gold closed at $1,139.75 per troy ounce, a 0.77% increase from the last close.

