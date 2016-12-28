Hecla Mining Company Had a Year to Remember in 2016
Driving that performance were surging production, falling costs, and rising silver prices, which caused Hecla's stock price to more than triple this year: One of the drivers of Hecla Mining's success in 2016 has been the recent completion of organic growth projects across its four operating mines. These projects pushed its silver production up to 13.2 million ounces through the third quarter, a 66% year-over-year increase, while gold output rose 32% to more than 170,000 ounces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC