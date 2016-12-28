Hecla Mining Company Had a Year to Re...

Hecla Mining Company Had a Year to Remember in 2016

Read more: Fox News

Driving that performance were surging production, falling costs, and rising silver prices, which caused Hecla's stock price to more than triple this year: One of the drivers of Hecla Mining's success in 2016 has been the recent completion of organic growth projects across its four operating mines. These projects pushed its silver production up to 13.2 million ounces through the third quarter, a 66% year-over-year increase, while gold output rose 32% to more than 170,000 ounces.

