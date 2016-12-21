Goldcorp: Set To Soar Higher In 2017
Goldcorp will benefit from an improvement in gold prices in 2017 as higher demand and lower production of the commodity will lead to earnings growth. Due to rising demand in China and India, gold prices will gain over 32% to hit $1,500/ounce by 2020 from the current levels, which is a tailwind for Goldcorp.
