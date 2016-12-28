Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 339 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp. by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,315 shares of the company's stock after selling 339 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC