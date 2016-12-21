FTSE 100 movers: ITV rallies on Macquarie upgrade; miners drop
London's FTSE 100 was flat at 7,039.43 in afternoon trade amid holiday-thinned volumes, as activity began to wind down ahead of the Christmas break. Broadcaster ITV was a high riser as Macquarie upgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'neutral' and lifted the price target to 220p from 170p.
