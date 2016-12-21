Britain's FTSE sets record closing high as gold miners shine

LONDON, Dec 29 Britain's top share index posted its highest-ever closing level on Thursday following a rally in precious metals miners on stronger gold prices, although weaker banks dragged down a pan-European index in holiday-thinned trade. Gold miner Randgold Resources jumped 4.8 percent, the biggest gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after gold hit it highest in two weeks on a weaker dollar that generally makes the metal cheaper for other currency holders.

