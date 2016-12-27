BHP Billiton plc's (BLT) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group
's stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 800 price target on the mining company's stock.
