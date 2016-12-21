Annan chemicals factory set to create 70 new jobs in Dumfries and Galloway
Johnson Matthey is set to expand after taking over the former Glaxo site in Newbie which was mothballed in 2013. The firm currently has a staff of 71 but is hoping to double that number after being granted approval to start manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses
|Dec 20
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec 19
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC