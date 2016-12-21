Analysts Expect Barrick Gold's EPS to Grow -6%
Over week 51 of 2016 the price of gold fell by 0.34% on the London Bullion Market while Barrick Gold Corp. increased by 2%, from a price of $14.28 per share on Dec. 16, to a price of $14.55 per share on Dec. 23, outperforming the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF with 1%. On Dec. 23, Barrick Goldclosed at $14.55, up 43 cents from the previous close with a volume of 12,430,316 shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange versus an average volume of 15.41 million shares traded over the last 10 trading days and an average volume of 17.78 million shares traded over the last three months.
