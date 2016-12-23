A rollercoaster year for markets, business

After a volatile but ultimately positive 2016, the Australian share market is expected to pick up steam throughout 2017, underpinned by strong earnings growth from resource companies and an expected pickup in US equity markets. AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver expects the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 to rise by around three per cent to 5,800 by the end of 2017 as resource companies including BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto benefit from a rally in iron ore, coal and oil prices.

