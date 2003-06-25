A look at a High Market Cap Stock: BHP Billiton plc, BBL

BHP Billiton plc, BBL is in the exchange NYSE and its industry is Industrial Metals & Minerals in the sector of Basic Materials. Based in United Kingdom, BHP Billiton plc, BBL has a market cap of 94046.4. Since its IPO date on the 6/25/2003, BHP Billiton plc, BBL performance year to date is 44.74%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.