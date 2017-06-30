Westinghouse loses $1 billion court bid

11 hrs ago Read more: Lexington County Chronicle

Westinghouse Electric has lost its latest bailout try. The Delaware Supreme Court last week reversed a decision to let Westinghouse try to recoup about $2 billion from a partner over cost overruns in South Carolina and Georgia, according to the Associated Press.

Chicago, IL

