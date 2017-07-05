Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Mai...

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Maintained by Payden & Rygel

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Payden & Rygel continued to hold its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,800 shares of the business services provider's stock at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago, IL

