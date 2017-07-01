Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares So...

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 36,659 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

