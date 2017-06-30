Stocks to watch next week

Stocks to watch next week

Notable earnings reports : PriceSmart on July 5, Rand Logistics on July 5, Yum China on July 5. IPO quiet period expirations : Smart Global Holdings on July 3, ShotSpotter on July 3, Appian Corp on July 4, WideOpenWest on July 4. Secondary offering lockup expirations : Agios Pharmaceuticals on July 3, RSP Permian on July 3, Quotient on July 5, Synacor on July 5, Everbridge on July 5, Catalyst Biosciences on July 6, Codexis on July 6, Hyatt Hotels on July 7. Special shareholder meetings : Conyers Park Acquisition on July 5, Galena Biopharma on July 6, Alere on July 7. M&A watch : Expected closing for the merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes on July 3. Monthly sales update : Costco on July 5, L Brands on July 6, Buckle on July 6, Fred's on July 6, Cato on July 6. FDA watch : Pfizer present briefing documents on July 7 ahead of an Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting on ... (more)

