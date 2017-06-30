Stephen Kaniewski Promoted to President/CEO of Valmont
Valmont Industries Inc. , a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and mechanized irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, announced today that its board of directors has named Stephen G. Kaniewski as president and chief executive officer effective Dec. 31, 2017, the first day of Valmont's fiscal 2018. Kaniewski will succeed Mogens C. Bay, Valmont's chairman and CEO, who will become executive chairman on Dec. 31, 2017, for a transitional period.
