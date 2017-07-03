SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2...

SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $243,000 in Dynamic Materials Corp.

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynamic Materials Corp. during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm bought 19,594 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Chicago, IL

