Seeking Value in the Construction Industry
Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV , the $1.4 billion Netherlands-incorporated construction company, delivered its first-quarter 2017 results in May. Chicago Bridge & Iron, or CB&I, delivered a 14.4% year-over-year revenue decline to $1.83 billion and a disappointing 76.9% profit decline to $24.7 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|dpcontract
|18
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
|Mercury (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC