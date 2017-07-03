Patrick K. Mullen Assumes Role as CB&...

Patrick K. Mullen Assumes Role as CB&I's President and Chief Executive Officer

"It is an honor to have been chosen to lead CB&I," said Mr. Mullen. "While I recognize this is a challenging cycle for our industry, I have a great deal of confidence in CB&I's employees and capabilities and in our ability to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders.

Chicago, IL

