Martingale Asset Management L P Has $986,000 Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 27,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

