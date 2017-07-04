Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc.
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Mon
|dpcontract
|18
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
|Mercury (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|bvantassal
|1
