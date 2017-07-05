Canada's biggest institutional invest...

Canada's biggest institutional investor names BHP Billiton exec new chief finance and risk officer

Canada's largest institutional investor, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board , said Wednesday it has appointed Neil Beaumont as its chief financial and risk officer, effective July 24. Beaumont was most recently vice president, finance minerals America, at miner BHP Billiton Ltd.

