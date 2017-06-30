British firm buys Australian steelmaker Arrium
The cash-strapped firm, formerly known as OneSteel when it was spun-off from BHP Billiton in 2000, had struggled with bad debt on the back of plunging commodity prices. "The administrators and sale advisers Morgan Stanley decided the GFG Alliance offer was superior to the conditional offer of the Korean consortium with whom we were negotiating," Arrium administrator Mark Mentha said in a statement.
