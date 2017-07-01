AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to a oeHolda
Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor AZZ Inc. with our free daily email newsletter: was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. According to Zacks, "AZZ Incorporated is an electrical equipment and components manufacturer serving the global growth markets of power generation, transmission and distribution, and industrial markets as well as a provider of hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication market nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
|Mercury (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC