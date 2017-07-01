AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Inve...

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to a oeHolda

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor AZZ Inc. with our free daily email newsletter: was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. According to Zacks, "AZZ Incorporated is an electrical equipment and components manufacturer serving the global growth markets of power generation, transmission and distribution, and industrial markets as well as a provider of hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication market nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
Mercury (Feb '16) Feb '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC