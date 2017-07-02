Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 168,406 Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc.
Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,425 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 168,406 shares during the period.
