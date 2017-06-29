You Wouldn't Do It': BHP Chair Regrets $20 Billion Shale Spree
BHP Billiton Ltd. Chairman Jacques Nasser said the timing of its $20 billion spree into U.S. shale in 2011 was a misstep and that if the miner could turn the clock back it wouldn't have invested in the assets. The comments from Nasser, who will pass over the chairman's baton to its youngest director Ken MacKenzie on Sept.
