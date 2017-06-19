wins two blocks for hydrocarbon explo...

wins two blocks for hydrocarbon exploration and production in Mexican shallow waters

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

BOGOTA, Colombia, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A reports that in a public ceremony held today in Mexico City, Mexico's National Hydrocarbons Commission finalized the bidding process CNH-R02-L01/2016, awarding shared production contracts for hydrocarbon exploration and

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
Mercury (Feb '16) Feb '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC