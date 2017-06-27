Why OraSure Technologies, Baytex Ener...

Why OraSure Technologies, Baytex Energy, and Handy & Harman Jumped Today

Tuesday was a down day on Wall Street, and major benchmarks finished with losses of as much as 1.6% on the day. A combination of factors weighed on sentiment, including the failure of the Senate healthcare bill to move to a vote before the Independence Day recess, comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that suggested that the level of monetary stimulus in Europe would likely fall, and similarly negative statements from Fed Chair Janet Yellen about the valuation of the U.S. stock market.

