Why Chicago Bridge & Iron Stock Jumpe...

Why Chicago Bridge & Iron Stock Jumped Another 15% This Morning

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

By 12:15 p.m. EDT, however, Chicago Bridge's latest batch of gains had all but evaporated, and the stock is now up a bare 1.1%. So why the surge, and why the pullback? The first answer is easy .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
Mercury (Feb '16) Feb '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,941 • Total comments across all topics: 282,104,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC