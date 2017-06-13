What Will Happen to BHP Billiton Limited's Oil Business?
BHP Billiton is being pushed, hard, to spin off its oil business, it's resisting but still looking at some changes and Elliott Management spilled out into the open. The activist investor is looking for BHP to make changes that it believes will enhance shareholder value, most notably spinning off the miner's oil business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|QPD
|67
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC