What Will Happen to BHP Billiton Limi...

What Will Happen to BHP Billiton Limited's Oil Business?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

BHP Billiton is being pushed, hard, to spin off its oil business, it's resisting but still looking at some changes and Elliott Management spilled out into the open. The activist investor is looking for BHP to make changes that it believes will enhance shareholder value, most notably spinning off the miner's oil business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Apr '17 QPD 67
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC