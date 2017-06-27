Werner Enterprises Named 2017 Green Supply Chain Partner
Werner Enterprises , a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce its recognition as a 2017 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine. Werner was recognized as an organization that focuses on sustainability and is profiled in a special G75 issue of Inbound Logistics, featuring the 75 leading honorees for green supply chain management and logistics partners.
