Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Announ...

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Valmont Industries, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 14th.

Chicago, IL

