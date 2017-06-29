Vale to extend $76 mln credit facilit...

Vale to extend $76 mln credit facility to Samarco

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Vale SA intends to extend $76 million in short-term credit facilities to iron ore miner Samarco Mineracao SA, its joint venture with BHP Billiton Ltd, which halted operations a year and a half ago after a dam burst. The loan will support Samarco through the second half of the year, Vale said in the filing, adding that the same amount will be extended by its partner BHP.

Chicago, IL

